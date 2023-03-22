BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's the 2023 Lehigh Valley Auto Show at Lehigh University.

It drew in families from all over who are looking for their new ride. Families like the Keisers, who may soon have two new drivers hitting the road.

"Both of my kids are at that age where they are going to be getting their permits soon. It'll be interesting," said Kristin Keiser of Quakertown.

As a mom, she wants something safe and nice for her kids, features she can find at the auto show.

"We decided to take a drive up, see the different vehicles and get some ideas," said Keiser.

There's actually over 145,000 square feet of different vehicles to be exact. And just about every brand you can think of.

Jeni Bentancourt of Allentown is looking to upgrade her jeep, one of the brands found inside the three auto show venues on Lehigh University's Goodman Campus.

"I just wanted to see what the newer models were this year," said Jeni Betancourt of Allentown.

"I do like the Wranglers, I do like the hard tops."

They're even checking out the electric vehicles, which is on-brand for the Auto Show's theme this year: "the future is right here, right now."

"They look pretty nice," said Ricardo Betancourt of Allentown.

And if you're not into cars, there's plenty of other fun happening at the show that you won't want to miss.

"Do you think you'll be back in the next coming days?"

"Yes, especially because of the food trucks," said Ricardo Betancourt.