BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Hundreds of people are buzzing around Lehigh University to get ready for this year's auto show.

Organizers say it will be the most comprehensive and exciting auto show yet, and it all kicked off Wednesday afternoon.

"This is a couple hundred hours of work to get it together," said Dan Moyer, executive director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association.

The finishing touches were being put on the 2023 Lehigh Valley Auto Show on Wednesday.

It offers more than 145,000 square feet of cars, trucks, SUVs and vans from just about every brand you can think of, Moyer says.

"Every manufacturer has vehicle present at our showroom except for BMW and Lexus, so a lot of cars, hundreds of cars will be here," he said. "We also added this year a custom tuner section, so we have a lot of tricked out vehicles for the younger generation to see."

The show runs from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lehigh's Goodman Campus, then 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

First responders and emergency personnel can get in for free Wednesday.

There will also be appearances from some Phantoms players, Irish dancers, and Ms. Pennsylvania, as well as a new racing simulator on Friday and Saturday.

"We really want to bring the community out, we want to bring out families and you know everyone who can come out and enjoy more than just just looking at the vehicles," said Sarah Dams, who handles marketing for the auto show.

She says you can also expect to find more electric vehicles than ever before, which is why the theme for 2023 is "the future is right here, right now."

Nissan Product Specialist Elizabeth Bayu says the cost for the manufacturer to participate is worth it.

"It's so much different than seeing a vehicle on the pages of a magazine or online to actually seeing in person. You can't take the experience away from people. It's really marvelous for a manufacturer to be able to offer that to consumers," Bayu said.