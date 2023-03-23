BETHLEHEM, Pa. - We're back for round two at the 2023 Lehigh Valley Auto Show at Lehigh University.

"We had one of our biggest opening nights," said Sarah Dams, who handles marketing for the show.

And this time around, there's a lot of new features that people didn't get to experience last year.

"You can get your tickets at the door which is a plus this year. It was a little tricky last year because of guidelines, COVID guidelines," said Dams. "We even have a custom, tuner pavilion."

And that custom tuner pavilion is one of the reasons Isaiah Ramirez came out this year.

"I actually have a couple friends who brought their cars to be in the car show and I thought that was pretty cool," said Ramirez.

"Next year I want to bring my car."

The tent is filled with suped up, custom cars that you won't find on the streets.

"These vehicles are very rare, all these guys put a lot of time into them," said Ozzy Munoz, Founder of Downshift Nation, LLC.

And the new features don't just stop there.

"We also tried to bring a lot of extra for the community to enjoy," said Dams.

Even the Girl Scouts are making an appearance this year.

You can buy some cookies and check out the 145,000 square feet of cars, trucks, SUVs and vans from just about every brand you can think of.

"It's pretty overwhelming to see, it's in multiple buildings, long lines, it's great," said Chris Klump of Bethlehem.

And yes, you can even sit inside some of the cars.

"Sitting in the cars is the best part, it's the most fun," said Klump.