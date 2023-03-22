BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Hundreds of people are buzzing around Lehigh University to get ready for this year's auto show.

Organizers say it will be the most comprehensive and exciting auto show yet, and it all kicks off Wednesday afternoon.

"This is a couple hundred hours of work to get it together," said Dan Moyer, executive director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association.

The finishing touches were being put on the 2023 Lehigh Valley Auto Show on Wednesday.

It offers more than 145,000 square feet of cars, trucks, SUVs and vans from just about every brand you can think of, Moyer says.

"Every manufacturer has vehicle present at our showroom except for BMW and Lexus, so a lot of cars, hundreds of cars will be here," he said. "We also added this year a custom tuner section, so we have a lot of tricked out vehicles for the younger generation to see."

The show runs from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lehigh's Goodman Campus, then 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

First responders and emergency personnel can get in for free Wednesday.