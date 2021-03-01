The Lehigh Valley Auto Show will be going virtual again this year.
The show, which is hosted by The Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association, went virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The association decided to feature the show online this year after Lehigh University said it closed its campus to all non-university events for the spring semester for the safety of students. The auto show is usually held at the university.
The show will include a 30-minute presentation as well as several segments, each highlighting a different type of vehicle. The virtual auto show will be featured on The Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association website and WFMZ.com.
The segments will remain on the association's website and wfmz.com for nine months after the show.
The Lehigh Valley Auto Show will be held in early May, although an exact date has not yet been set.