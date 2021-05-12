BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every year vehicles are rolled into Lehigh University's Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show.
"It really gets the interest level up and also helps dealers prepare for busy summer months, what is the hot product, what is going to sell, what do we need to have on our lots?" said Tom Kwiatek executive director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association.
The pandemic and a decision at Lehigh University not to allow non-school events on campus this spring drove auto show planners to get creative.
The half-hour 2021 virtual auto show is featured on our website, WFMZ.com.
"It gives you a better picture of what new cars are like in 2021. Who's updated what? What safety functions are out there," Kwiatek said.
The show goes over new trends in the industry and reveals new car features.
Kwiatek says feedback has been positive.
"Dealers have reported a lot of visits to their sites, a lot of visits to their dealerships. So the interest is there," Kwiatek said.
There's also an online buyer's guide you can click through. That will be up until January.
And perhaps as early as this July - an online comparison tool. Prospective buyers will be able to compare, for example, all midsize SUVs on the market.
"Will show you every model for every manufacture in that auto segment. If you like the Toyota Rav 4, and you click that now you'll get a two-minute video of that vehicle," Kwiatek said.
You can also then find out which local dealers have it in stock. That'll be up for eight months.
An in-person show is scheduled for March of next year.