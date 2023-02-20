ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley bakeries are ramping up production of special doughnuts for Fat Tuesday.

Tuesday is Fastnacht Day.

Egypt Star Bakery in Allentown and Vallos Bakery in Bethlehem are both hard at work making the fastnachts.

The sweet treat is traditionally made with potatoes.

Workers at Egypt Star began making them on Saturday. They say they had 2800 dozen of them made by Tuesday, and they're not done yet.

"We were taking orders weeks ahead. People come right off of Christmas and New Year's and they're looking for their fastnachts," said Beth Sipos, the wife of Egypt Star's owner.

Many fastnachts are plain, but you can also get them glazed, with powdered sugar, or filled with cream or jelly.