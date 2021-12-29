BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's the end of another year, and another opportunity to tell yourself you'll stick to your resolutions in 2022.
But before we buy that stack of books we won't read, and sign up for gym memberships we'll use twice, we need to celebrate making it through 2021 - safely of course.
Everybody's favorite PeepsFest is back at the SteelStacks, where crowds can watch a 400-pound giant Peep drop from the sky, followed by a fireworks show.
The entire event filled with music, games, and food will be held entirely outdoors, to make sure everyone who attends is safe.
And not to mention the biggest Lehigh Valley celebration at Wind Creek Casino Event Center.
"December 31 is our big New Year's Eve Party. It's our seventh year of doing this. It's one of our biggest in the Valley," said Paul Shaw, Director of Marketing at Wind Creek Event Center.
But, rules have also been put in place there as well.
"With having to skip it last year we were all a little disappointed but obviously understood the situation. It's pretty standard for all of our events. We highly recommend updated vaccinations or wearing a mask for all of our events," said Shaw.
Cities like Allentown, Easton, and Reading are also putting together events for residents on New Year's Eve, ranging from live music, to train rides, to fireworks displays.
And while staying safe is the cities' top priorities, getting the community back together is a close second.
"To be able to provide that happiness to everybody as we go into 2022, which we're hope is going to be the best year we've had in the last couple years, we're all really excited for it," said Shaw.