The numbers are in, and voter turnout in Tuesday's primary election was low.

That's according to election offices across the Lehigh Valley, and you can't just blame it on the fact that this was an off-year primary. According to the preliminary data, in Northampton, Lehigh, and Berks counties, fewer than a quarter of registered voters chose to cast a ballot in the primary election this year. Every single county saw numbers even lower than the last municipal primary in 2021, and that was during the pandemic.

At the organization Lehigh Valley Stands Up, organizers are working to get more people to the polls. Communications Director Ashleigh Strange said they're not looking at these results as a sign of things to come, but a specific issue with this slate of candidates.

"Rather than calling it a trend, we can say look, this is a fluke. A lot of people were, perhaps they were overwhelmed by what they saw. Perhaps they didn't know their candidates, and maybe they just felt like they had too many options," said Strange.

Strange also said candidates have to work harder to engage with their community.

"I live in Allentown and one candidate knocked on my door. All of the other candidates sent postcards, they sent mailers, they sent text messages, emails, robocalls. I had one actual candidate knock on my door," said Strange.

One issue Lehigh Valley Stands Up is focused on is ending Pennsylvania's system of closed primaries. House Bill 976, submitted in the legislature by Rep. Marla Brown, would do just that.

"When we open up our primaries, not if, when we open up our primaries, that's going to give a whole lot more people a voice and a vote," said Strange.

Strange said they're also already shifting their focus to turning out voters for the general election in November.

"Honestly, they're kind of sick of candidates only knocking on their door when they want a vote. So what Pennsylvania Stands Up is doing is knocking on their doors throughout the summer, so look out," said Strange.