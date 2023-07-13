Some college students in our area are among the winners of a Dunkin' scholarship program.
Parkland High School grad Forum Patel and Easton Area High School grad Austin Martellucci won $5,000 each for college in the fall, as did London Cerullo of Brandywine Heights High School.
Dunkin' and its greater Philadelphia-area franchisees awarded $5,000 each to 20 high school seniors and college students from southeastern Pennsylvania, southern NewJersey and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware.
There were more than 1,730 applicants.
The full list of winners, organized by county, is below:
Atlantic County, NJ
- Olivia Palmieri: Galloway, NJ, Ocean City High School
Berks County, PA
- London Cerullo: Mertztown, PA, Brandywine Heights High School
Bucks County, PA
- Laura VaBilliard: Holland, PA, Council Rock High School South
- Sophie Schenkel: Pipersville, PA, Central Bucks High School East
Burlington County, NJ
- Theodore Rumberger: Westampton, NJ, Rancocas Valley Regional High School
Camden County, NJ
- Siehra Lovett: Pine Hill, NJ, Overbrook Senior High School
- Alyssa Gallelli: Blackwood, NJ, Washington Township High School
Chester County, PA
- Leon Dang: Chester Springs, PA, Downingtown STEM Academy
- Yajat Gupta: Chester Springs, PA, Downingtown East High School
Delaware County, PA
- Tyler Debusschere: Wallingford, PA, Strath Haven High School
Kent County, DE
- Mylah Garcia: Dover, DE, Delaware State University
Lehigh County, PA
- Forum Patel: Allentown, PA, Parkland High School
Mercer County, NJ
- Ashley Wisser: Trenton, NJ, Steinert High School
- Reuben Williams: Lawrenceville, NJ, Rider University
Montgomery County, PA
- Alexandra Bari: Penn Valley, PA, William Penn Charter School
New Castle County, DE
- Maanvi Sarwadi: Bear, DE, MOT Charter High School
Northampton County, PA
- Austin Martellucci: Easton, PA, Easton Area High School
Philadelphia County, PA
- Olivia Zhao: Philadelphia, PA, Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School
- Rhea Kumar: Philadelphia, PA, Temple University
- Evelyn Huang: Philadelphia, PA, University of Pennsylvania