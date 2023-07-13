Some college students in our area are among the winners of a Dunkin' scholarship program.

Parkland High School grad Forum Patel and Easton Area High School grad Austin Martellucci won $5,000 each for college in the fall, as did London Cerullo of Brandywine Heights High School.

Dunkin' and its greater Philadelphia-area franchisees awarded $5,000 each to 20 high school seniors and college students from southeastern Pennsylvania, southern NewJersey and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware.

There were more than 1,730 applicants.

The full list of winners, organized by county, is below:

Atlantic County, NJ

Olivia Palmieri: Galloway, NJ, Ocean City High School

Berks County, PA

London Cerullo: Mertztown, PA, Brandywine Heights High School

Bucks County, PA

Laura VaBilliard: Holland, PA, Council Rock High School South

Sophie Schenkel: Pipersville, PA, Central Bucks High School East

Burlington County, NJ

Theodore Rumberger: Westampton, NJ, Rancocas Valley Regional High School

Camden County, NJ

Siehra Lovett: Pine Hill, NJ, Overbrook Senior High School

Alyssa Gallelli: Blackwood, NJ, Washington Township High School

Chester County, PA

Leon Dang: Chester Springs, PA, Downingtown STEM Academy

Yajat Gupta: Chester Springs, PA, Downingtown East High School

Delaware County, PA

Tyler Debusschere: Wallingford, PA, Strath Haven High School

Kent County, DE

Mylah Garcia: Dover, DE, Delaware State University

Lehigh County, PA

Forum Patel: Allentown, PA, Parkland High School

Mercer County, NJ

Ashley Wisser: Trenton, NJ, Steinert High School

Reuben Williams: Lawrenceville, NJ, Rider University

Montgomery County, PA

Alexandra Bari: Penn Valley, PA, William Penn Charter School

New Castle County, DE

Maanvi Sarwadi: Bear, DE, MOT Charter High School

Northampton County, PA

Austin Martellucci: Easton, PA, Easton Area High School

Philadelphia County, PA