ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was a busy afternoon as the snow began to fall in Lehigh County.

"I didn't really miss it that much now kind of a pain but it is what it is. We live in Pa. so we've got to get used to it," said Anthony Gallucci, from Alburtis.

Gallucci flipped on his wipers and went home from work early. He figured the later it got, the worse off he'd be.

Salt fell on more than the roads.

The community lent a hand at Ripple Community Incorporated.

"Everybody pitches in around here so all I had to do was walk out with a shovel and some salt and then they came and took it out of my hands and started clearing off the sidewalks for me," said Executive Director Sherri Binder.

Whether it's neighbors helping neighbors, or county and city officials saying it, the message is simple.

"It's a group effort to keep everybody safe in these big storms for sure," Binder said.

