UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's estimated that more than 5.4 million people in the U.S. have autism.

April is Autism Awareness Month, and a Lehigh Valley businessman is hoping others learn more about the disorder in hopes of gaining more acceptance, awareness, and to maybe even save a life.

Eddie Baldwin has been running Philly Pretzel Factory in Upper Macungie for about a year now as he spends his days rolling, salting, and baking the pastries to perfection. But if you stop by his shop off of Tilghman Street, you'll notice the normally twisted treats are taking on a different shape.

"He always had a smile on his face," Philly Pretzel Factory owner Eddie Baldwin said. "He loved French fries. He loved his books. He loved his DVDs. He's just a great kid."

Dane Michael Baldwin was just days away from turning 14 in August of 2020 when his father says he unexpectedly passed away.

"He had such a beautiful soul, great smile," Baldwin said. "He's just a great kid."

Baldwin says, like one in 36 children, Dane lived his life on the spectrum. The Autism Research Institute says seizure disorders and epilepsy are often reported in people with autism. Dane's proved to be fatal.

"Kids, when they have autism, when they get a little older, they can be prone to seizures," Baldwin explained.

Almost three years later, Dane's dad is helping to spread awareness, and not just about autism, but the link to seizures. That's why he's donating 50 percent of the proceeds from the 'D' shaped pretzels to the Autism Society Lehigh Valley.

"We really appreciate all that he's doing with us and also in honor of his son," President of the Autism Society Lehigh Valley Mimi Ludwig said.

"I don't want other parents to go through what I went through," Baldwin said.

You can enjoy a 'D' shaped treat from Philly Pretzel Factory until at least the end of April. However, Baldwin said that he hopes to keep his mission going much longer.