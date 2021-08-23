The FDA has now approved Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine shot, eight months after granting emergency use authorization.
"What I'm seeing is a general shift in employers with regards to mandates. It is becoming a more popular policy in various fields, it's definitely becoming more of a conversation amongst employers," said Loren Speziale, a partner and business attorney at Gross McGinley.
"Because the businesses want to keep their doors open, they see that as their only pathway to avoid another shutdown," said Brittney Waylen, the Vice President of Government Affairs with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Speziale says among employers she's talked to, the split is about 50-50, for and against.
The type of industry is a big driver. For example, food processing facilities and those with high risk-client populations are more likely to lean toward mandating vaccines.
But as with everything, there are cons. Employers would need to make accommodations for exemptions, like those with religious or medical reasons for not getting it.
A mandate could result in good employees leaving, and good candidates not taking the job.
"If they are able to cover those unvaccinated employees if they decided to refuse, if they can cover their job duties and feel comfortable they put out ads, they'll be able to fill those positions easily, they may be more incentivized to have a mandate in place," Speziale said.
But with labor shortages locally, and across the country "I think that's going to be very few employers in that position from what I'm hearing across the Lehigh Valley," Speziale said.