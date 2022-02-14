EASTON, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley entrepreneur who's been to space says he's going back, and not just once.

Jared Isaacman has purchased three more flights from Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Isaacman, of Easton, owns a payment processing company in Allentown. Back in September, he led the first, all-private astronaut team into orbit.

He wants his next trips to go deeper into space. He's even proposing a spacewalk.

The price tag for the flights has not been announced.

The first flight in what Isaacman is calling the "Polaris" missions is planned for late this year and will last up to five days.

