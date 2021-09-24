SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Health Network's cancer center has been renamed after a gift from a local family.
The Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute is now the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, after Joe Topper and his wife, Maureen, who made a generous gift to the center, LVHN announced.
A ceremony was held Friday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest to announce the change, with the Toppers in attendance.
Joe Topper is the president and CEO of Dunne Manning, as well as chairman at CrossAmerica Partners, both Allentown-based companies. He's also on the board of the Lehigh Valley's PBS, where he previously served as president.
LVHN said the donated money will bring the most innovative and lifesaving clinical trials to the region, and will help with investments in cancer treatments and technologies, like stem cell transplantation and cellular therapies.