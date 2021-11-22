ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a major step in cancer care for the Lehigh Valley.
The Lehigh Valley Cancer institute is set to introduce a new treatment option.
"Developing an on-site stem cell lab so that we can start bone marrow transplant and also T cell therapies, which is right here in the Lehigh Valley," said Dr. Suresh Nair, physician in chief at Lehigh Valley Cancer institute.
Nair says the closest stem cell transplant and cellular therapy options for patients are miles away.
"The convenience will be major because often patients are displaced for months at a time and they have to keep going for follow ups for years," Nair said.
"My wife Karin had cancer and was treated successfully for a two-year period of time," said donor Tom Hall.
The Tom and Karin Center for Infusion and Cellular Therapies is named after this couple. Both Tom and Karin were treated at LVHN. Karin successfully beat breast cancer.
"I had wonderful treatment here. People are kind and they're thorough and it was a very good experience. And we want to make sure this continues to happen for other people and other options in treatment for them also," Karin said.
Karin's diagnosis didn't require this kind of treatment.
Stem cell treatment and cellular therapy is used to help many blood-related diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma.
But both Tom and Karin wanted to make sure their generous donation would be life-changing.
"There are people not getting the treatment they need to get because of the distance because families have to move there and the support," Tom said.
"So one thing that we understood is this would save some lives that otherwise would not have been saved."