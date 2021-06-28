BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Residents in Lehigh Valley can celebrate the Nation’s birthday a little early in Bethlehem on Friday, July 2, in the Arts District, event organizers say.
The city announced it will host a celebratory event with live music in four locations, including lawn games and a hot dog eating competition this July 4 upcoming weekend.
For this weekend only there will be 50% off metered parking, according to the Bethlehem Parking Authority. To get this deal, they say all people need is to use the promo code BPAFF for the metered parking session.
Officials say it's good for only a one time use, and customers need the ParkMobile app to enter the code.
In the long list of festivities includes a ten-contestant competition to be the Hot Dog Eating Champion. Officials say the winner must eat the most Hot Dogs in 60 seconds, and will receive a $50 gift card to ROASTED, and a SouthSide Arts District T-shirt.
Contenders include Bethlehem City Councilman Michael Colon and local food blogger Tim Reynolds of @lveatsdrinks on Instagram, according to event coordinators.
To enter the contest, visit the website.
Finally, officials ask everyone to stay for a special performance from The SwingTime Dolls, and more musical artists.
Officials recognized Wind Creek Bethlehem, Lehigh University and The Bethlehem Parking Authority for donating services and resources to the 2021 First Friday.