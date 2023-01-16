BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an activist, an icon and a hero.

On the third Monday of January, America celebrates the man who fought for equality and systemic change.

“Dr. Martin Luther King did a lot,” said Frankie West, president and organizer of the Dr. Martin Luther King Civil Rights Movement March in Bethlehem. “Especially what he did -- we don’t have any more segregation but we still have some little things that need to be fixed.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day became a federal holiday in 1986. However, Pennsylvania’s recognition of the late activist started almost a decade before that.

Milton Shapp, the former Pennsylvania governor, made the holiday a state law in 1978.

Although the state has been ahead of the curve in the regard, Bethlehem Mayor William Reynolds says they’re continuing to put forth effort in representing diversity.

“The city of Bethlehem has traditionally been a majority white city,” Reynolds said. “We're reflecting the changing demographics of America that we are becoming a more and more diverse place.”

To kick off the holiday, Reynolds, Allentown Mayor Matthew Tuerk and Easton Mayor Sal Panto revealed new artwork from Bart Cooper's Heroes exhibition.

Cooper describes the pieces as “[towing] the line between real and fictional worlds, using mixed media methods to create portraits of powerful Black women, matching them with suitable Marvel characters to highlight the connection between America's favorite comic characters, and the country's history of powerful, gritty, brave Black women leaders.”

“We're trying to building a city that represents our culture, and that’s not something that the Lehigh Valley has always done,” Reynolds said. “When we had the opportunity to accept these pieces... it really sums up who we are.”

After revealing the artwork, Reynolds made his way to the Dr. Martin Luther King Civil Rights Movement March.

Other leaders also attended, including Northampton County Judge of the Court of Common Pleas Jennifer Sletvold, Chief of Staff for Pennsylvania Sen. Lisa Boscola, Joe Kelly, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck and Northampton County Councilman Kerry Myers.

Sletvold is the first woman judge to join the march in the event's 30 years, West said.

“What needs to happen, all colors need to be the same," West said.

The procession marched from the St. Bernard's Beneficial Society on Brodhead Avenue and to Martin Luther King Park.