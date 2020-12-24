There is some hope for Lehigh Valley restaurants this Christmas Eve.
The Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with member businesses to support 100 local restaurants struggling during the pandemic.
The Chamber is putting another $100,000 into a fund for restaurants in Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties, and prioritizing those that did not yet receive other COVID-19 emergency relief.
Just in the nick of time, The Chamber is partnering with member businesses to support 100 local restaurants who are struggling through the holidays due to the current COVID mitigation dining restrictions. Last spring, The Chamber was able to leverage its $100,000 contribution and provide over $350,000 to small businesses.
"Now more than ever, we are counting on our members who are doing well through COVID to help their neighbors who are not doing so well," said Lorie Reinert, Executive Director of the Chamber Foundation. "Partners like Capital BlueCross, Boyle Construction, Dellicker Strategies, Embassy Bank, Fromm Electric and others didn’t hesitate when we asked them to pitch in."
“Capital BlueCross has long been part of the Lehigh Valley business community, so we know the struggles that local businesses, especially restaurants, have faced during this pandemic,” Susan Hubley, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility said. “As always, when we see a need in our community, we look for ways to help – and we’re happy to help restaurant owners during this challenging time.”