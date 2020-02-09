Life hasn't been easy for Jessica Rodriguez-Colon. As a single mom of five children, affording simple things, like clothes, has been a struggle.
"Trying to make those decisions you know do I pay my bills or do I get the kids what they need for school," Rodriguez-Colon explained.
However, this week, she didn't have to weigh her options. She and her kids were one of several families selected to participate in a mobile closet event at the Wilson School district in Northampton County, run by the organization Thoughtful Threads of the Heart.
The organization's founder, Dawn Hilarczyk, recalls a couple of years back, learning that one of her husband's students was skipping school, simply because he didn't have enough clothes. That's when she realized, she needed to do something.
"Clothing is more than just what you wear, it can affect bullying self esteem," Hilarczyk said.
For the past two years, Hilarczyk has been traveling to area schools, holding these free events several times per month. "[I] want them to realize my children especially you may have two or three Adidas sweatshirts that you love but there's a kid out there that would die for that sweatshirt," Hilarczyk said.
One of those kids is Jessica's son, 14-year-old Cruz Santos Rodriguez. "Like I have enough clothes for the week, but then when I go to the next week it's the same exact clothes as the last week," he said.
He sifted through countless sweatshirts, pants, and dress shirts, picking out exactly what he wanted, without his mom ever having to worry about the price tag. "It brought like this joy carefree, they weren't worried," Rodriguez-Colon said through tears, "'Mom could we get this, you know, they could just walk in and do their thing."
As the saying goes, it's the thought that counts, and Rodriguez-Colon said there certainly is plenty of thought and kindness weaved into each strand clothing, and every fiber of this cause. "Just a great experience and I think we need more opportunities," Rodriguez-Colon said.