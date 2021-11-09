HELLERTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School CEO Susan Mauser told the Saucon Valley School Board on Tuesday night that a plan to purchase and relocate to a property in Bethlehem's Lehigh Valley Industrial Park would cost less than what the charter school currently pays in rent.
Mauser's presentation to the board comes as the charter school needs the approval of both the Saucon Valley and Bethlehem Area school districts to move forward with the $15.5 million purchase of the 46-year-old headquarters of FLSmidth Inc., located at 2040 Avenue C at the corner of Schoenersville Road.
The two school boards originally approved LVA's charter when it first opened at the turn of the century. Now, both districts are again obligated to review the move, along with a new charter application from LVA.
LVA, to date, has 33 greater Hellertown area students enrolled who would otherwise attend Saucon Valley schools. The tuition for those students is paid with district funds.
Currently renting a cluster of former office buildings at 1560 Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, LVA expressed interest in purchasing and relocating to the 15-acre site on Avenue C after FLSmidth announced it would be relocating elsewhere in Bethlehem.
Mauser told the Saucon Valley board Tuesday night that LVA would need to transform the property's two buildings into three distinct entities, all to be housed under one roof. The additional costs to do so, however, are yet to be determined, she said.
Still, Mauser said the purchase of the FLSmidth parcel would cost less than what the school is currently paying in rent, even taking into account the unknown renovation costs.
She added that the purchase of the property, which was once home to Fuller Brush Co., would cost less than erecting a brand new school on an empty land tract. In early 2020, Bethlehem Area School District's school board voted unanimously to reject a proposal for a new $80 million building for LVA.
Last August, the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a variance for the school to operate at the Avenue C location, which is in a "planned industrial" zone where schools are not a permitted use, thus requiring board approval.
If approved by the Saucon Valley and Bethlehem Area school boards, the new location of the charter school is expected to be ready to receive students for the 2023-24 school year, Mauser said, and it would feature 215,000 square feet of learning space as opposed to the present 150,000 square feet.