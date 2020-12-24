WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley church is sharing the story of Christmas in a fun, COVID-free way.
Faith Lutheran Church on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township is closed for worshippers, so instead it put on a drive-thru Christmas Journey.
Folks stayed in their cars while visiting seven stations that each told the narrative of Jesus' birth. Some had music. Others had live animals, like sheep and donkeys.
People also got to take their communion home with them, as well as hot chocolate and cookies.