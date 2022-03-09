NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Lehigh Valley churches and businesses continue to unite to help Ukraine.
"All my and my husband's family are all in Ukraine," said Olha Kravchenko, who is married to the priest at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Northampton.
The church is selling t-shirts and candles, and collecting monetary donations, for Ukraine.
"We know a lot of volunteers over in Ukraine and they are sending a list of the most needed things which they cannot find all around Europe because everything is sold out already and out of stock," said Kravchenko.
In Allentown, Polish American Citizens Society is partnering with New World Association of Emigrants from Eastern Europe on several drives. The next ones are Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. and Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Baby formula, bottles, diapers, toilet paper and more will be shipped to Poland, and then driven to Ukraine.
That's also what's happening with the non-perishable food, hygiene items and medical supplies collected by more than a dozen local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
This past weekend, volunteers met in Whitehall, Pottstown and Reading to pack all the boxes, totaling more than 9,000 pounds.
In Bethlehem, Black Forest Deli and Catering says it's selling knitted blue and yellow collectibles for $20 and donating the profits.
Fidelity Bank is accepting donations for Holy Ghost Ukrainian Church in Easton and Saint Vladimir Ukrainian Church in Scranton, which are both sending the money to pastors helping overseas.
"We are just trying to do what we can do and to support our people to help our country not only survive, but win this war," said Kravchenko.
The words "Pray for Ukraine" are on a banner hanging outside of Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Northampton.
Churches of different denominations have been holding prayer services.
Several groups have organized a prayer vigil at Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem at 7 p.m. Thursday.