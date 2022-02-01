ALLENTOWN, Pa. - February 1st marks the beginning of a month meant to honor the contributions African Americans have made throughout history, while recognizing the current fight for justice that still exists.
It's a topic Dr. Emanuela Kucik spends all 365 days discussing.
"I look at literature, race, human rights, and genocide and I essentially look at what can literature tell us about genocide and about human rights violations and what can you tell us about how to create a world without those violations," Kucik said.
Kucik is an Assistant Professor of English and Africana Studies at Muhlenberg College. She says it's imperative for people to honor African American achievements and acknowledge the centuries of injustice.
"I think it's crucial for people to understand this because not understanding it creates so much of the divide that we have, it creates so much of the violence that we have," Kucik said.
Even after decades of pushing for equal rights, Kucik says the pain still exists and it often seems we're heading in the wrong direction.
"There's legislation that's being rolled back, there's the re-emergence of white supremacist parties and things like that that are really, really difficult to contend with," Kucik said.
But she's hopeful and feels education and inspiration is the best way to move froward. And it's her students who are making the efforts to bring about change.
"They are just so incredibly committed to trying to make the world better," Kucik said.