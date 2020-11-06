The U.S. is looking at another COVID wave-Europe is already there. But what about the rest of the world?
Lehigh University freshman Juliana Forero is currently doing all her courses online in Bogota, Colombia. In her city, some schools are in person, masks are mandatory, a lockdown ended a month ago.
"We are looking at a second wave at the moment, and they're thinking of bringing back another lockdown," Forero said.
Lehigh student Tara Sukumar is in southern India. There's no lockdown. Masks are required, and indoor spaces are maxed at four people, though that restriction is expected to ease this month.
"We can have religious and family and things like weddings and stuff, for a maximum of a hundred people," Sukumar said.
Muhlenberg College student Shu Tang is studying in Shanghai. She's doing some-in person learning and is able to freely travel for her internship. Everyone is wearing masks.
"If I travel outside of Shanghai, the school will check y phone to see where I've been to, just to ensure the security of every people who live on campus," Tang said.
Lehigh University student Sam Sheng, also in Shanghai, says a year into the pandemic it's less of a focus.
"People talk about this less. There has been a few months we haven't had a new patient with COVID-19," Sheng said.
"In the United States, I think people are really still really caring about this issue, like people will talk about it in their everyday life."