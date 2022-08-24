The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities.
The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.
NASD Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik said Wednesday that the district is weighing building a new school for renovations to multiple district buildings. The Northampton Area school board will make a final decision, probably in 2023.
In this case, the LVPC's review is advisory. In a draft of its comments, the commission's professional staff noted potential traffic-safety problems from speeding on Route 329 near a school, and internal traffic-flow concerns.
If the LVPC's appointed commissioners approve the review, it will be sent to East Allen for consideration if the school moves through the development process.
The potential cost of the new school and related improvements, according to NASD documents, would be $70.4 million. An alternative that includes renovations to schools and replacement of two buildings would cost $69.3 million.
Northern Lehigh County multi-municipal plan
The commission will also review the Northern Lehigh "multi-municipal comprehensive plan" which aims to protect farms, balance preservation and development and preserve the heritage of the area, which includes the Borough of Slatington and the townships of Heidelberg, Lowhill, Lynn, Washington and Weisenberg.
The LVPC has promoted the multi-municipal plan as a concept for steering commercial and residential development to appropriate areas. Under Pennsylvania law, each municipality must provide zoning for all uses, including warehouses. With a multi-municipal plan, zoning can cross borders, steering commercial uses to areas near major roads.
The Northern Lehigh proposal is an update to 2004 plan.