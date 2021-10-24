ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kids, teens and their parents joined an important conversation in Allentown over the weekend. 

The "Stop the Gun Violence" Youth Empowerment Summit brought community members together on Saturday. 

It also put kids in touch with resources and solutions to issues they encounter at school or in their neighborhoods.

The program comes during a violent year in the city. Dozens of shootings have happened so far this year in Allentown.

Many of these incidents have involved young adults and teens.

"I have a lot of different people coming out on the panel. We have entrepreneurs as well as entertainers. We're giving out free food, gifts. We just want to impact our city, bring the community together and let youth know that there's other alternatives outside of violence," said event organizer, Andre Thompson.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the organization Promise Neighborhoods.

