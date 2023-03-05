Many survivors of the earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria lost nearly everything.

Now, people from across the Lehigh Valley are doing their part to get them the essential items they need.

On Sunday, at DeSales University, an assembly line of dedicated students, faculty and community members sorted through countless boxes and bags of donations.

"Clothing, boots shoes, as well as men's, toddler and baby, but right now, actually, a lot of baby food and formula and diapers in Turkey are lacking," explained Kubra Saymez, a freshman and the president of DeSales Muslim Student Association (MSA).

Saymez says they're also in need of blankets, tents, sleeping bags and other essentials -- that are now difficult to find and afford.

"In Turkey, medication is very expensive, and right now, because the infrastructure, because the way it's now crushed, they're in need of all these things," she explained. "I'm actually Turkish myself. I have a lot of Turkish friends, families. I have a lot of Syrian friends. A part of my family in Turkey was affected, so it does hit a bit close to home just seeing them struggling and living in devastation in the cold weather right now."

MSA and Muslim Youth LV are among the local youth groups and schools working to gather the essentials and financial donations to send overseas.

"We're all one body. All Muslims are one body. When one limb is affected, we all feel the pain," said Naila Amana, a freshman and the vice president of MSA. "This is personal for us and it's also our duty as Muslims to help other people in need whether they're Muslim or non-Muslim."

The students started in a smaller space but had to move into the DeSales University Center because of the number of donations received. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed by DeSales faculty and staff.

"The university is on spring break, but I can't say no to the kids," said Dr. Brian Mauro. "They wanted to spend their spring break helping others rather than going out and having some fun, sleeping in. They wanted to serve."

"It's overwhelming but in the best way possible," added Amana.

They've been collecting items for the past two weeks.

It runs through March 31st; people interested in helping out can bring new and kindly used items to the collection sites located at Geo Halal in Whitehall, DeSales University, Penn State Lehigh Valley and Cedar Crest University.