Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild has now cast her vote for the general election.

The Democratic incumbent dropped off her mail-in ballot Wednesday at the Lehigh County Elections Office.

This is the first presidential election in which Wild, herself, is listed on the ballot. She said she's proud that voting options were expanded in the state this year, and that mail-in voting is easy to do.

"I consider it to be as important as filling out any kind of important paperwork, so I hope people will do that. I'd say once you've read the paperwork, it takes two minutes," Wild said.

Wild is looking to keep her seat in the 7th Congressional District. Her challenger is Republican Lisa Scheller.

