BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Initial jobless claims have hit a new low. It's a sign the economic recovery is moving at a brisk pace, while the labor market remains very tight, says economist Ahmed Rahman with Lehigh University.
"It's a remarkable labor market in terms of how many people have been hired," Rahman said. "We still have this peculiar labor market where the market is so tight, but we haven't fully brought back all the jobs."
And here in the Lehigh Valley, the region is leading the rest of the state in that recovery.
"In some ways I think the Lehigh Valley was situated structurally in a way where we would expect a relatively robust recovery," Rahman said.
Around 96% of the jobs lost to COVID in the region have been recovered as of January, the only region in the state to break 90%, according to data from the PA Department of Labor & Industry.
"So we have all kinds of different industries, businesses, and also businesses learn to become more agile," said economist Kamran Afshar.
Afshar says the region paid the price in the 1980's and diversification over the last 30 years has put it in a strong place for recovery.
Still, some industries, like leisure and hospitality, haven't fully recovered but they've been offset by growth in other industries like e-commerce and manufacturing.
"All my indicators show that at least this year 2022, we will have good economic growth," Afshar said.