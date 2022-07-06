ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At Steel Fitness Premiere in Allentown, the aquatics class is getting its groove on.
"If you’re in an older population group you’re able to do things on the water that you can’t on land," said aquatics instructor Lauren Smurda.
Among the enthusiastic crowd of dumbbell waving water marchers is Scott Redfield and his wife Sue.
Redfield has nueropathy, which makes walking difficult. He says water fitness is a big help.
But when his 35th wedding anniversary approached, Redfield hatched a plan to add a little romance to the water.
"I mentioned it to the water instructor Lauren and I said I’d like to dance with my wife in the pool to At Last, because that’s our favorite song," Scott said.
"When we started dancing it was like we were the only two people in the pool and everything melted away," Sue said.
"It was like starting all over again, it was like the first day we held each other, it really took me back," Scott said.
The Redfields say they've been through a lot since saying I do 35 years ago: two kids, six grandkids, and a lifetime of memories, all reflected in the pool.
And while the happy couple sang the lyrics like newlyweds, their fitness family soaked it in.
"I was trying not to cry, it was such a beautiful experience to see them be able to dance," Lauren said.
While there were plenty of smiles, this time it was a song a that cast a spell, giving the Redfields another moment in heaven.
"My goodness, yes, he is a keeper," Sue said.