February 22 will always be a special day for Ryan and Katie Gerrity.

"We are just really excited to be parents," said Katie Gerrity.

That was the day they welcomed twin daughters Rylee and Addison.

69 News shared the happy delivery as part of a "Two'sday" celebration story. But when the cameras were gone and the fanfare of the day wore off, the Gerrity’s had to deal with a very hard reality.

"Rylee was born with bilateral vocal cord paralysis," said Katie. Rylee had to stay in Lehigh Valley Health Network’s neonatal intensive care unit, while Addison went home.

"She was intubated until she was three months," said Katie.

Rylee had to have a tracheotomy to help her breathe. After 114 days, Rylee was strong enough to leave the NICU. The nursing staff clapped and cheered as she was wheeled out and taken to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Pediatrics Unit for further care.

"The speech therapist worked with her on what we call pre-speech kind of skills and using her mouth and using those muscles so that in the future when those vocal cords are working better, she will be able to talk," Dr. Kimberly Kuchinski, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Medical director of pediatrics, said.

Even though the twins have been separated since birth, the Gerrity’s have been doing their best to help the twins maintain their bond.

"In the last few weeks of me bringing her here every day, I took one of the sweetest pictures, Addison would turn her head and she would be like rubbing on Rylee’s shoulder and then Rylee was doing it back," Katie said.

Rylee will be in rehab for a few more weeks and will need additional medical care.