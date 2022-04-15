Michael and Susan Arnold celebrated their retirement with a Viking River Cruise from Basel to Amsterdam.
The Lehigh Valley couple enjoyed a Black Forest bike ride and a Mercedes tour.
Each day started with a COVID test aboard the ship. That was no big deal for the vaccinated couple, who tested negative before the trip. But on day three, Susan was told by Viking staff she tested positive.
"I said, 'can I please take another COVID test because I don't think you're right,' and he said, 'stay in your room,'" Susan said.
Michael tested negative. Even so, there was no second test for Susan.
She says Viking staff told her the trip was over, and as soon as she tested negative, the company would send them home.
But until then, they had to quarantine at the Frankfurt Hilton. Susan says when they got there, she counted roughly 127 other frustrated Viking passengers in the same situation.
"These young people who are working on the desk for the hotel, it was really sad, they're getting screamed at by people who want to know when is someone coming and when can I go home," Susan said.
"They basically dumped us here and now we're basically fending for ourselves here," Michael said.
Susan tested negative at the hotel. The couple says despite making dozens of calls to Viking, they haven't heard back.
Rep. Susan Wild, (D)-PA District 7, is looking into the incident.
"What we've got to look at is whether the cruise lines need to have a passenger bill of rights implemented in the same way that the airlines did a number of years ago," Wild said.
The Arnold's have this advice for travelers - get travel insurance, and be aware of COVID travel policies.
Viking did not respond to our request for comment.