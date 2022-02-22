PALMER TWP., Pa. - In the shadow of US 22 Ryan and Katie Gerrity are celebrating a very special "Twosday" on Lehigh Valley Health Network's Muhlenberg Campus.
2.22.22 made these two parents for the first time.
"We're just super excited to be parents," said Katie.
After being induced on Sunday and nearly two days of labor, the Palmer Township couple welcomed twins Addison and Rylee into the world.
But for mom, this was sort of a "two-over."
"I'm a fraternal twin and I have a twin brother," said Katie.
While Katie's brother doesn't have twins, 2.22.22 now has them tied with two kids each.
"Katie did a really good job and the girls are doing excellent so couldn't ask for anything more," said Ryan.
Across the Lehigh Valley, a little more than 2.2 miles away from Route 222, the kids at Hiram W. Dodd Elementary school in Allentown are doubling down in the classroom.
"It's just a fun day to celebrate, anything for our kids to be able to be excited about," said Dodd Principal Kate Griffin. "And then also incorporating math, it's good for everybody."
While these 1st graders may not realize it now, it's a very special day for them.
Not just because they get to wear cool paper crowns, or that it's a palindrome date, a day considered lucky by some because it's the same backward and forward. It's also because of what they are actually doing while in the classroom.
"They're going to do a writing today and they'll put it in an envelope and it says open on 3.3.33," said teacher Tiffany Bixler.
By the time 2033 rolls around, these kids will be seniors in high school.