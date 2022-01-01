ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Many in the Lehigh Valley are spending their New Year's waiting in line for covid-19 tests.
New infections are surging at higher rates in Northampton and Lehigh counties than the rest of Pennsylvania.
Local health networks and government agencies are bolstering their testing efforts to fight a surge of Covid-19 cases.
It's the fourth day in a row Pennsylvania is setting a record for the number of new Covid cases. Latest numbers from the Department of Health indicate there are more than 24,000 new cases statewide.
"With the omicron variant, we are definitely seeing a lot of spread in children. We're seeing full families of four, five, six members of the family and they're all positive," said Pediatrician, Dr. Jennifer Coren.
The surge in the Lehigh Valley is among the most concentrated in the state. Northampton County has the highest incident rate in the state.
Lehigh County has the second highest. Both with over 900 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.
"Testing is not a guarantee that you're not infected because you could be testing too early. You might not have an accurate test. The test isn't one hundred percent. But, it definitely reduces the risk. It definitely helps prevent the spread," continued Coren.
While cases are surging, daily deaths from the virus have dropped in Pennsylvania over the past two weeks.
The latest omicron variant is broadly considered to have less severe symptoms that the initial strain of Covid and the delta variant.
Experts say this latest surge is only temporary and drive through testing sets could help curb the numbers but many are disappointed with the cost of many tests and overall lack of access for easy testing.