The remnants of what was Hurricane Ida have the potential to cause big problems in our area.
Preparations are underway for some potentially heavy flooding in southeastern Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf's office issued a warning, encouraging Pennsylvanians to watch the forecast.
"Treat it like a major winter storm. If you don't have to be out, don't be out," said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
Rain is expected to start Tuesday night, scattered overnight and into Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain looks to be later Wednesday, around sunset.
69 News meteorologists are predicting a widespread 3-6 inches, with up to 8 inches possible in some spots.
The Allentown Fire Department is working with Lehigh County's emergency management to prepare.
"We are going to have extra resources, personnel on duty for the storm, specifically personnel trained in swift water rescue," Christopher said.
Capt. Christopher says to have alternate routes prepared and turn around, don't drown. Keep in mind the areas prone to flooding.
"If it has flooded in the past, it's going to flood tomorrow," Christopher said.
He says if you can stay home, do it, and use the day to make sure everything is serviced and working.
"Get supplies. You might be in your house for a day or two. Make sure you have what's needed, food, water," he said.
Officials say with the amount of rain heading our way, areas that don't typically flood could also be subject to flooding.
A flash flood watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Rivers and streams could continue to swell Thursday and Friday, as the rain is absorbed.