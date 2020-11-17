EASTON, Pa. - You might say Irish dancing has always come naturally for Sean Cousland.
"I was about 4 and I was watching Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance with my family on TV and my mom tells me I tried to hold onto the coffee table and dance like him," Cousland said.
By age 6 Sean was taking lessons. At age 10 he started working with Katherine Skehan at O'Grady Quinlan Irish Dance studio in Easton. Years ago Skehan herself toured with the Lord of the Dance.
"Sean from day one wanted to know more about Lord of the Dance, it was the biggest goal he ever set for himself," Skehan said.
So as Sean finishes out his senior year at Lehigh Christian Academy he's also working tirelessly to perfect his art.
"I practice 15 to 20 hours a week. I go five to seven days a week depending on how intense practices are, but I have to practice at home," Cousland said.
His hard work is paying off. He recently sent an audition tape to the Lord of the Dance troupe and within days he found out he would be joining their "Feet of Flames" tour in Taiwan.
"I was shaking and crying and I was with all my friends, I couldn't believe it, it was a dream come true," Cousland said.
Sean leaves in a few days and will have to quarantine for two weeks in his hotel room once he gets to Taiwan, and then after just three days of rehearsals it's show time. He'll be taking part in eight shows. And all of this comes as no surprise to his teacher.
Cousland has already earned a number of Irish Dancing world titles. He hopes to become a professional dancer. He has this advice for anyone going after their dream.
"Trust the process and no matter how hard it gets and you get knocked down, always get up," Cousland said.