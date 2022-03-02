Longtime developer Lou Pektor is accused of failing to tell investors of around $11.2 million in judgments and liens against him and his related companies, in violation of the Pennsylvania Securities Act of 1972.
An "order to show cause" was filed in November by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities.
The order also alleges that Pektor has defaulted on "some or all" of about $13 million worth of promissory notes, or loans, that were issued between 2013 and 2020 from around 60 investors.
The Morning Call was the first to report about the order on Wednesday.
The documents say the $11.2 million in liens and judgments against Pektor and his related companies were filed between October 1994 and July 2019.
The order also alleges a failure to provide other relevant financial information to investors.
In a statement Wednesday, Pektor spokeswoman Jenn LoConte said Pektor did not provide false or misleading information to investors, saying, in part, "The notes were issued to individual lenders seeking a high rate of return who were believed to understand all risks associated with investing in real estate. These lenders are not part of this matter. Rather, the hearing is a civil matter that revolves around the rules of raising money, no more or less."
The documents say Pektor and his companies promised interest rates between 5% to 21% to the investors.
LoConte added that Pektor and his affiliates are "cooperating fully with the Commission and have submitted answers to all questions provided by the Commission."
Pektor could lose the ability to sell securities and fined up to $100,000 for each infraction.