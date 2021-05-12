MEHOOPANY TWP., Pa. -- A Lehigh Valley doctor flew his helicopter through a band of snow right before it crashed in northeast Pennsylvania, a report shows.
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Wednesday morning on the April 22 crash that killed 54-year-old Dr. Sanjay Kansara.
Kansara, of Lehigh County, took off from the Queen City airport in Allentown right around dark, the report says.
About an hour later, signal with the helicopter was lost in Wyoming County, and the helicopter had gone, the NTSB says.
The helicopter hit trees and wooded terrain on its way down, causing a post-crash fire which consumed most of the wreckage, the report says.
Review of weather radar data shows Kansara flew threw a band of snow showers right before going down, the NTSB says.
It adds that Kansara held a private pilot certificate, but was not rated to fly under "instrument conditions," which means using the helicopter's instruments to fly instead of outside visual references. The helicopter was not approved for flight in those conditions either.
Kansara was headed to Bradford County Airport in Towanda. He had recently bought the helicopter and was a frequent flyer from the airport, the airport manager said.
Records show he had made several trips from Allentown in the weeks before the crash.