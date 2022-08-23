Lehigh Valley doctors are urging parents to make sure their children are fully vaccinated against polio.

Earlier this summer, a New York resident was paralyzed by the deadly virus. And last week, it was found in New York City's waste water.

"Paralysis first occurs relatively rarely, but it's devastating, why take the chance when you have what doctors refer to as a vaccine preventable condition," said Dr. Luther Rhodes with Lehigh Valley Health Network.

But doctors say concerns about COVID and vaccine hesitancy have kept some children from being fully vaccinated.

It's a series of four shots, given at two months, four months and again at six months. The fourth shot is given between the ages of 4 to 6 years old when children go to school.

Before now, there hadn't been a case of polio in the United States since 1979.

But in the 1940's and 1950's, polio infected thousands of children a year. Some were placed in iron lungs or were unable to walk without a wheelchair or with the assistance of leg braces.

Jonas Salk developed the first injectable polio vaccine in 1953. In 1960, it was replaced by a live sugar cube vaccine.

But doctors say roughly one child in a million who took the sugar cube vaccine developed a mild case of polio and was able to shed the virus. In 2000, the U.S. went back to an injectable vaccine that that would not result in a transmission risk. The sugar cube method is still used in underdeveloped countries, which is where officials say the person with the New York polio case was vaccinated.

"We've got polio knocking on our door and this is not across the country, this is one state away," said Dr. Jennifer Janko with St. Luke's University Health Network. "I think it's a call to action for parents to sit up and take a look at their child's vaccine record."

August is not only back to school for many kids, but it's also National Immunization Month.

Doctors say if you are unsure of your child's vaccination status or you have questions, talk to your pediatrician.

Boosters are also available for adults.