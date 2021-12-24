OREFIELD, Pa. - This may not be the season for drive-in movies, but Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orfield, the nation's oldest continuous running drive-in, is hoping the red-hot real estate market puts them in the winter spotlight.
"Actually, the first movie I showed here was in 1971, Two Mules for Sister Sarah," said Shankweiler's owner, Paul Geissinger. "I remember that because it snowed that weekend, and we held it. It was the middle of April."
More than 50 years later, a for-sale sign now shows outside the theatre. Owners Paul and Susan Geissinger have had it on the market since 2017. They've turned down several offers, hoping the right buyer pulls in, not wanting to put the brakes on the business.
"It's a pre-requisite but it's not a deal breaker. We'd like to have the business continue as the oldest operating drive in the country," Paul said.
Opened in 1934, it survived the venue's nationwide and local decline.
At its height in the 1950's, there were over 4,000 drive-ins across the country, 13 in the Lehigh Valley. Now it's around 300, with three locally, including Northampton's Becky's Drive-In.
In 1946 Chris Deppe's family opened the theatre in Walnutport. They're in no danger of running out of gas, as loyal customers have been the seasonal fuel that's lasted 75 years.
"People comment on social media saying they came here with their grandparents or parents and now are bringing their children and it's really great to see that," Deppe said.
Aside from being a Becky's super fan, and a former Executive Vice President for Distribution at Paramount Pictures, John Hersker now brings classic movies to big screens through his company Flashback Cinema.
He says many entrepreneurs, seeing an opportunity with the venue's surge in popularity during the pandemic, are building new ones, even as old drive-ins are out.
"That's really exciting, I think drive-in theatres are getting a second life," Hersker said.
This includes Carbon County's Mahoning Drive-In. A summertime grassroots effort saved the space from becoming a solar field.
"For me it talks about the power of drive-ins for someone who's wanted to run a drive-in since they were 13 years old," said Virgil Cardamone, who has run Carbon County's Mahoning Drive-In since 2014.
His radio podcast is focused on preserving, revitalizing, and advocating the drive-in culture, a culture now at odds with today's sky-high real estate prices.
"If Shankweiler's were to sell, it's a huge loss for the drive-in culture because it's so old," Cardamone said. "It's mentioned in every article, it's a beacon for what we stand for."
Until they sell, the Geissingers plan on playing movies, but there are no guarantees the final run will be a Hollywood ending for long-time customers.
"Sooner or later we have to make a tough decision. If we get the right offer we can make it a drive-in, if not we can sell the equipment," Paul Geissinger said. "All the stuff can be sold somewhere else."