EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure is calling Tuesday a great day for democracy.
Wait times for voters across the Lehigh Valley ranged from a half hour to two hours.
Election officials say it's a robust turnout that will likely break records. But they say the numbers and the wait times should not be a factor. If voters get in line before 8 p.m. they will get to vote.
While some are waiting to cast votes now, at 7 a.m. Election workers in both Lehigh and Northampton counties dived right into counting mail-in ballots.
Both report receiving in the neighborhood of 75,000 ballots.
In Lehigh County officials dealt with a broken voting machine that they say had no impact on the vote. They also made provisions for at least one voter who couldn't come in person because of a COVID diagnosis.
"This is an election on steroids without a doubt. I mean, more people are being anxious about today than ever before and because of that we have done a lot of planning," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
One of the biggest issues election officials have had to deal with Tuesday is people going to the wrong polling place. Because of the anticipated turnout, some polling places were moved.
If you have yet to vote, you can check your polling place on the county election websites.