A Lehigh Valley man is behind bars in Florida after authorities say he murdered three people and attacked several others over the weekend.
Shaun Runyon, 39, will face three charges of first-degree murder in Florida, and he's also facing charges in Northampton County from a violent incident earlier this year.
Authorities say early Friday morning, Runyon, who was living in Florida temporarily while working for a Pennsylvania electric company, punched his supervisor in the face and fled the job site.
Saturday morning, more than 24 hours later, authorities received a 911 call about homicides at a home Runyon was sharing with his coworkers and their families.
"One victim was beaten to death in his bed while he slept, another victim was beaten significantly... A third victim was deceased on the front porch of the residence," said Sheriff Grady Judd, of Polk County, Florida.
Investigators say Runyon was armed with a knife and a bat when he began attacking those in the home. Two people died at the scene, and a third died a day later. A fourth person was hurt, but is expected to be okay. The other three people in the home -- a man, his wife, and their 7-year-old daughter -- escaped unharmed.
"We had a manhunt, an intensive manhunt with dozens and dozens of deputies, our K9, our aviation, our drone teams, because we saw where he fled from the area through a blood trail," said Judd.
Investigators say Runyon was later arrested at a hospital. He had showed up at a family's home in bloody clothing and said he'd been raped, and the family advised him to go to the hospital, officials said.
Runyon confessed to detectives, Judd said.
He's known to have a violent criminal past. Runyon was arrested in May for allegedly choking his then-girlfriend and endangering the welfare of a 9-year-old child in Nazareth.
"This woman was allegedly shoved, grabbed and then ultimately choked about the neck by the hands of the defendant," said Terry Houck, Northampton County district attorney.
Court papers describe the violence incident, which involved a loaded rifle and numerous bruises and scratches to the victim.
Runyon was released on bail with strict conditions, including no involvement in criminal conduct. His formal arraignment for the May incident is set for October 14.
"We immediately charged him with everything we could at the time. You know, it's unfortunate he got out of jail," Runyon said.
Runyon's first-degree murder charges will be brought up in Florida court at a later date.
The Northampton County district court has no connection to the incident in Florida.