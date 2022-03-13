NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- As fighting wages on in Ukraine there is an outpouring of support from overseas.
"I'm not surprised, I'm not surprised," said Antoinette Sharetzky.
Cars lined up in the parking lot of the Polish American Citizens Society, as they take items to donate.
"We're here to help," said Sharetzky.
Items ranging from diapers to crutches were being donated. Organizers said they are accepting anything that will help the people of Ukraine each Monday from 6-8 p.m.
"They're our neighbors and our country in Poland is trying to help individual people," said Joseph Janik, president of the Polish American Citizens
Janik said all the items will go to Poland, before moving on to Ukraine, if the border is still open.
"We don't know what's going to happen in the next day or two," said Janik.
Inside Northampton's Roxy Theater the sound of music soared through the air in front of dozens of people. Every penny from a Sunday afternoon show is going to help Ukraine.
"What it means is people understand that peace begins with each one of us," said Rabbi Melody Davis, who helped organize the event.
"When there is injustice in the world, it is up to us to take a stand and do something," said Rabbi Davis.