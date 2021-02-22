Despite administering more than 2 million doses of vaccine, some medical experts say Pennsylvania's rollout has been plagued with major issues that continue to reverberate throughout the state.
"Part of the problem was the kind of communication we were getting from our own state. Which I can only describe, at best, as miscommunication,” Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease expert at St. Luke's Hospital, said during a virtual Zoom brunch hosted by the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Dr. Jahre says CVS and Walgreens failed to live up to expectations after partnering with the state back in December to vaccinate residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities.
“The pharmacies did not and have not lived up to their end of the bargain,” Jahre says. “As late as even a week or two ago, there were still major skilled nursing homes, like Cedarbrook, the pharmaceutical companies had not gone into and we were using our own supplies to bail those places out.”
Some say the state compounded vaccine supply problems back in January, when the Wolf Administration expanded eligibility for phase 1A to include anyone over the age of 65 and anyone over the age of 16 who has a major underlying condition.
"That virtually means almost any kind of condition, whether it's obesity or hypertension, any kind of lung disease or heart disease. All of these things would qualify,” Dr. Jahre says. “Even cigarette smoking."
“What they didn’t tell people at that point is that there isn’t enough vaccine to accommodate those individuals,” he adds. “What it ended up doing was leading to a lot of false expectations.”
Jahre even raises concern that the state's vaccine distribution phases, which indicate when certain groups are eligible to receive the vaccine, are ill-advised.
"They don't make any sense,” he says. “ They're actually, to a large degree, I think it's a very bureaucratic type and artificial division."
Earlier this month, after announcing the state was dealing with a shortage of second doses of the Moderna vaccine, Pennsylvania's Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said some providers “inadvertently" administered doses that should have been reserved as second doses.
Jahre says the problem stems from a Wolf Administration order that forced providers to administer 80% of vaccines within seven days of receiving them.
“We were holding back some doses of vaccine to be able to make certain that if you get your first dose, that you’d be able to get the second,” Jahre says. “The state, a couple of weeks ago, came out with a communication that said don’t do that. You have to get all the vaccine that you have on-hand out within seven days or you’re going to be penalized.”
“I wish they had taken ownership for what they actually did,” Dr. Jahre adds. “All we were trying to do was follow directions, even though we knew it probably wasn’t the right thing.”
The reliability of information being communicated from the federal government to the state is also being called into question.
“The federal government has promised we’ll have three weeks' notice as to how much vaccine we’ll get at any given time,” Jahre says. “The problem is, the numbers they give are not what the state actually gets and so these numbers are meaningless.”
Some providers have called on the state to adopt a centralized registration system to schedule vaccinations.
“We are in a culture of continuous improvement and so we are ever improving our ability to be responsive to the requests of other stakeholders,” Beam told reporters during a briefing earlier this month. “The limiting factor is our supply of vaccine. We’re working closely with our federal counterparts to understand, real-time, what they see coming down the pike.”
"How this is being rolled out doesn't make a lot of sense to us,” Dr. Jahre says. But, he adds, “ there is some optimism to expect that perhaps by the summer we may have enough vaccine to give it to everyone who’s out there who wants it. Then our next challenge would be to try and convince the large group of people who have been hesitant to take the vaccine, who would be eligible, to actually to do so.”