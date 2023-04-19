EASTON, Pa. - All eyes are on the U.S. Supreme Court, as justices consider access to a popular abortion drug. But people are going to have to hold their breath a little longer.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the high court issued a stay and said a ruling would come Friday instead.

Women will continue to have access to the abortion pill mifepristone, at least for now, the Supreme Court said in a brief order. Another order is expected by Friday night.

"I suspect the judges are negotiating with each other, trying to make a decision," said Dr. John Kincaid, the Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Professor of Government and Public Service at Lafayette College. "So, there must be some dissension on the court that's led the court to kick the can down the road till Friday."

This all stems from a ruling of a federal judge in Texas, who said the FDA shouldn't have approved the drug in the first place.

Since that approval in the year 2000, it's been used by millions of women.

"What the Supreme Court is deciding is whether or not to put the decision of this Texas judge on hold," said Dr. Ziad Munson, a sociology professor and the chair of the Sociology & Anthropology Department at Lehigh University. "They're not actually deciding on the merits of the case."

"If it were to be taken off the market completely, that would be a huge impact," said Kincaid. "If there are certain limitations, that will still have a very big impact, but not as much as a ban on the medication altogether."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said before the brief was released, "we are preparing for a long legal fight if necessary."

When asked about the significance of the decision, Munson said, "last year, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which was the precedent for half a century that legalized abortion in the United States, and since that time, an increasing number of abortions have actually been done using pharmaceutically using drugs rather than a than a physical medical procedure."

So, what's to be expected later this week?

"It has been the long-standing practice of the Supreme Court to stay the rulings like this, when they involve a significant change to the standard way of doing things," said Munson. "However, this Court has shown an appetite for a sort of activism and political intervention."

"I think partly the court's concern is that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has hearings scheduled for May 17, for a full hearing on the case that came out of Texas, and the Supreme Court ordinarily likes not does not want to interfere with what the lower court is doing," said Kincaid.