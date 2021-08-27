EASTON, Pa. - As fall approaches, pediatricians are fielding questions: how can I get my young child to wear a mask, and how do I make sure it stays clean?
"Years ago, it used to be the flashing sneakers where they always had the lights on. Now it's the mask," said Sharon Frankenfield, the teacher and coordinator at Faith Lutheran Preschool in Forks Township.
Frankenfield says making mask-wearing fun is key to getting young kids to wear them.
Even though the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC agree kids over age two should wear face coverings at day cares and schools, some parents worry about them ending up wet or covered in food.
Kids will be kids, but experts insist there are ways around those issues.
"We have tons of them all over this place," said Frankenfield. "We carry them with us. It's like tissues now. The mask's the new tissue."
"I recommend buying multiple masks for your kid," said Dr. Karen Johnson, a pediatrician at KidsCare with St. Luke's University Health Network.
Johnson, who has a four-year-old, says while you'll start with reminding, redirecting and repositioning, it will get easier.
"They tend to stick their tongue out a lot, and try and move the mask," said Johnson. "The gross feeling of it being a little bit wet kind of teaches them not to over time, but again, that's another reason just to have multiple prepared."
"You can just let the teachers know that if it does become wet or visibly soiled, they can change it out during the day," said Dr. Deb Carter, the executive vice chair of the pediatrics department at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.
Many pediatricians and educators agree leading by example is key.
"Our kids can't be vaccinated right now and to just make it a universal rule for the household I think is a lot simpler for them to comprehend," said Johnson.
"If they see their older siblings or they see their classmates, or their parents wearing a mask appropriately, they're much more likely to do it without any fuss," said Carter.
Carter says if your child will be wearing a mask for the first time this fall, practice for short amounts of time at home.
"Ensuring that kids are washing their hands regularly both before and after they take off their mask," said Carter. "What I've seen and heard from so many people is those younger kids actually do better with masking than the older kids and adults do."
Carter says for young children, cloth masks with multiple layers of cloth are the best choice.
"Ideally, you can pick a fabric that your child would like so that they're more likely to want to wear it, with fun characters or their favorite colors," said Carter.
"If you make it a common, normal thing, that when we're out in public, when we're at school, when we are anywhere but out household, we wear a mask, it makes life a lot more simple," said Johnson.
Experts recommend masks be washed every night.
Masks and all, Frankenfield is looking forward to welcoming students in just a couple of weeks.
"Kids get it," said Frankenfield. "They know what they have to do. We had no problems with it."