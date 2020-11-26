BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - It's a Thanksgiving like none other.
"We never thought we'd be here right now. But I think it's important to keep the family traditions going even with COVID," said Jim Brown from Breinigsville.
That tradition was started by Jim's parents many years ago.
"We all get together at our own houses and do Thanksgiving dinner and then we meet up at one house and have dessert," Jim said.
But this year the pandemic forced them to get creative. Since they couldn't host their family indoors, they came up with the idea of having a drive-by pie party on their sprawling front yard.
The celebration included dessert of course, along with chairs, a fire-pit, games and most importantly, family.
"My wife came up with the idea just sitting around we talked about it; came up with the idea of drive-by pie where family members can come, get some pie, share some pie, and then go on their own way and maintain social distancing," Jim said.
And those too far to travel for the quick get-together weren't left out either. Believe it or not, Christine put all this together just Wednesday.
"My wife's baked countless pies," Jim said.
"Pecan pie. Pumpkin pie. We did an apple, a peach, a creme brulee," Christine said.
In a world where everything seems upside down, this gives her a sense of normalcy.
"Baking is always my favorite part of the holidays, so this was a way that we were able to continue that. I can enjoy the baking and be able to visit and share with family while being socially distant and responsible," Christine said.
And in a year where so little seems to go right, it was almost too good to be true that Mother Nature delivered for the occasion.
"We got really lucky with the weather! This morning was horrible," Jim said.
After the sun set Thursday, the Browns and their family sat around the fire and decided this might just become a tradition that outlasts the pandemic.