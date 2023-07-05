If you're planning on traveling internationally anytime soon, the U.S. State Department says plan ahead. Way ahead.

Right now, passport renewals can take more than three months to process. We spoke with one Lehigh Valley family who almost had their vacation ruined by the delay. At the beginning of March, Tonya Trotter filed to get her passport renewed, along with brand new ones for her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend. They were leaving for Jamaica on April 22. She even paid the extra $60 to have her application expedited, just in case.

"I just figured that it would probably come between five and six weeks and that we would still be good, but two days, three days before the trip we still didn't have two of their passports," said Trotter.

Three days until Trotter would lose her more than $7,000 she put down on the vacation.

"You spend thousands of dollars on a trip, it's already paid, you're not getting your money back, and you don't have passports. So yeah, I was panicking," said Trotter.

It was Trotter's daughter Justina who came up with the idea of calling Rep. Susan Wild's office.

"I found her office and I contacted a representative through a form they have on their website, and she got in contact with me the same day," said Justina Trotter.

The Trotters said contacting Rep. Wild's office helped them get an appointment to ultimately save their vacation and get their passports, but it wasn't set up at their local post office in the Lehigh Valley, it was hundreds of miles away.

"They set up an appointment for us to go to Washington, D.C. to have their passports printed at the agency," said Justina Trotter.

After the ordeal, the Trotters thankfully made it to the islands, but the U.S. State Department says they're not the only ones experiencing delays. In a statement the agency said "In Fiscal Year 2022, we issued nearly 22 million passports - more than ever before - and we are on track to break that record again for Fiscal Year 2023."

Right now, the State Department says it takes roughly seven to nine weeks to process an expedited passport application, and 10 to 13 weeks for a standard one. The agency believes delays will get better by the end of the year, but until then, the Trotters say plan ahead.

"File four months ahead of time, at least," said Tonya Trotter.