The father of a Lehigh Valley man is speaking out after a suspect in his son's death was taken into custody in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced they arrested suspected bombmaker, Abu Agila Mohammad Masud. He was taken into custody after previously being held in Libya on unrelated crimes.

In 2020, the justice department announced charges against Masud, making him the third Libyan intelligence official indicted.

"It is alleged in the criminal complaint in the indictment that at that time, all co-conspirators worked together to arm the explosive device in the suitcase," said Michael Sherwin, former acting U.S. attorney.

The attack took the lives of 270 people when the bomb detonated over Lockerbie, Scotland on December 21, 1988.

At the time, 21-year-old Scott Saunders was on his way back to the U.S.

"Obviously, we want people who have been involved in Pan Am 103 to admit what they've done and step forward," said Mack Saunders, the father of Scott Saunders.

Since the bombing almost 34 years ago, it's been an international effort to hold the suspects accountable.

The United Kingdom and the United States have been working together on the case. To this day, the attack remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.

Timothy Cardwell, 21, from Monroe County, was also on board the flight. He was one of 35 Syracuse University students who died on their way back from a study abroad program.

The president of Victims of Pan Am Flight 103, and also the sister of one of the victims, said, "We're very anxious and eager to hear what comes out of this trial."

While Kara Weipz is hopeful about the news of the arrest, Saunders is wary about getting his hopes up.

"[We want} information of guilt and [that] depends on who did what and when. We certainly expect people to pay the dues on what they've done and we'll believe it when we see it," Saunders said.